Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Accuracy Shipping standalone net profit declines 96.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 228.69 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping declined 96.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 228.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 187.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales228.69187.41 22 OPM %2.137.81 -PBDT2.5613.35 -81 PBT-0.3510.32 PL NP0.246.69 -96

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:06 IST

