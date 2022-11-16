Accuracy Shipping standalone net profit declines 96.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 228.69 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping declined 96.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 228.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 187.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.228.69187.412.137.812.5613.35-0.3510.320.246.69

