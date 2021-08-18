Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Spurts 2.13%

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has lost 16.77% over last one month compared to 8.85% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.61% rise in the SENSEX

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd rose 2.13% today to trade at Rs 1148.95. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.63% to quote at 1529.54. The index is up 8.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd increased 1.75% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 1.36% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 22.81 % over last one year compared to the 45.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has lost 16.77% over last one month compared to 8.85% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 172 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2585 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1499 on 06 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 662.35 on 12 Nov 2020.

