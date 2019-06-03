Virinchi allots 5 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

-
On 03 June 2019Virinchi has allotted 5,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- on 03 June, 2019 on conversion of 5,00,000 warrants issued on preferential basis on 06th January,2018 pursuant to the special resolution passed through postal ballot on 23rd December,2017, at an issue price of Rs.100( including security premium of Rs.90/-).
