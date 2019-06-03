JUST IN
TCS recognised as Leader in NelsonHall NEAT for SAP HANA and S/4HANA Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for SAP HANA and S/4HANA Servicesl, for the second consecutive year.

The report cites TCS' suite of extensions, tailored to specific client needs, including SAP-certified offerings, as a strength.

TCS'focus on SAP Model Company and tailoring broad solutions to the client's business context, were also highlighted as strengths.

