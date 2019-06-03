Motilal Oswal Financial Services' subsidiary gets revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced that CRISIL has upgraded the credit rating to 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' from 'CRISIL A+/Stable' on Bank Loan facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures of Motilal Oswal Home Finance ('MOHFL') (erstwhile Aspire Home Finance Corporation), material subsidiary of the Company.
Further, CRISIL has re-affirmed rating of 'CRISIL A1+' on Commercial Paper and assigned rating of 'CRISIL PP-MLD AA-r/Stable' on Long Term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures of MOHFL.
