JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Suprajit Engineering to acquire Purchase Agreement to acquire the
Business Standard

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' subsidiary gets revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Capital Market 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced that CRISIL has upgraded the credit rating to 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' from 'CRISIL A+/Stable' on Bank Loan facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures of Motilal Oswal Home Finance ('MOHFL') (erstwhile Aspire Home Finance Corporation), material subsidiary of the Company.

Further, CRISIL has re-affirmed rating of 'CRISIL A1+' on Commercial Paper and assigned rating of 'CRISIL PP-MLD AA-r/Stable' on Long Term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures of MOHFL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU