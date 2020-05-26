Visaka Industries standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.03% to Rs 227.71 croreNet profit of Visaka Industries declined 51.14% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.03% to Rs 227.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.87% to Rs 49.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 1050.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1136.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales227.71299.75 -24 1050.381136.41 -8 OPM %9.0011.43 -10.3712.64 - PBDT17.5030.72 -43 98.09135.70 -28 PBT7.5621.37 -65 57.12100.35 -43 NP6.8614.04 -51 49.3067.41 -27
