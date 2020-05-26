Visaka Industries standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.03% to Rs 227.71 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 51.14% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.03% to Rs 227.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.87% to Rs 49.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 1050.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1136.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

227.71299.751050.381136.419.0011.4310.3712.6417.5030.7298.09135.707.5621.3757.12100.356.8614.0449.3067.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)