Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 34.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 30.30 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings declined 34.91% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.08% to Rs 14.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.29% to Rs 136.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

30.3039.87136.09172.8919.3724.9619.6924.266.529.2426.4940.934.617.5719.6136.113.305.0714.4025.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)