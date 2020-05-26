Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 34.91% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 30.30 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings declined 34.91% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.08% to Rs 14.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.29% to Rs 136.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.3039.87 -24 136.09172.89 -21 OPM %19.3724.96 -19.6924.26 - PBDT6.529.24 -29 26.4940.93 -35 PBT4.617.57 -39 19.6136.11 -46 NP3.305.07 -35 14.4025.30 -43
