Vishwaraj Sugar board approves 5-for-1 stock split

The record date is set on Saturday, 11 September 2021.In an exchange filing on Wednesday (18 August), the company announced that its board approved sub-division of equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each (5-for-1).
The board has fixed Saturday, 11 September 2021, as the record date for the purpose of dividend and sub-division of equity shares, for shares held in dematerialised form.
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has an integrated sugar-based unit producing sugar, power, spirits (including IML, industrial spirits and ethanol) and compost. The production facility is located at Belgaum in North West Karnataka.
The company posted a standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 14.17 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales declined nearly 9% to Rs 102.03 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Vishwaraj Sugar fell 0.68% to Rs 154.30 on Wednesday (18 August).
The domestic equity market is shut today, 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram.
