Vitesse Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 677.78% to Rs 2.10 croreNet profit of Vitesse Agro reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 677.78% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 660.22% to Rs 7.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.100.27 678 7.070.93 660 OPM %7.62-40.74 -10.61-8.60 - PBDT0.17-0.03 LP 0.760 0 PBT0.14-0.03 LP 0.590 0 NP0.14-0.03 LP 0.430 0
