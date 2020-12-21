VIX jumps 25% as shares crash

Nifty Dec trade at discount

The Nifty December 2020 were at 13,291.25, a discount of 37.15 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 13,328.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 33.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 15.96 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 432.15 points, or 3.14% to close at 13,328.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 24.52% to 23.19.

The Nifty option chain for 31 December 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 22.97 lakh contracts at the 14,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 40.52 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike price.

RIL, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for December expiry.

The December 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 31 December 2020.

