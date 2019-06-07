VJTF Eduservices reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 251.49% to Rs 7.10 croreNet profit of VJTF Eduservices reported to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 251.49% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 16.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.102.02 251 16.1814.25 14 OPM %58.87-264.85 -8.78-15.58 - PBDT2.69-6.99 LP 0.331.88 -82 PBT2.40-7.12 LP -0.860.80 PL NP2.71-4.23 LP -0.881.35 PL
