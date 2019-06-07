JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Osiajee Texfab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Rama Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 20.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Rama Petrochemicals rose 20.74% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.62% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.23 -96 0.210.60 -65 OPM %-11500.00-200.00 --1533.33-275.00 - PBDT2.271.89 20 1.303.62 -64 PBT2.271.88 21 1.273.59 -65 NP2.271.88 21 1.273.59 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU