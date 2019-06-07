Rama Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 20.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of rose 20.74% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.62% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.010.230.210.60-11500.00-200.00-1533.33-275.002.271.891.303.622.271.881.273.592.271.881.273.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)