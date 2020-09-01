Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 9.34 croreNet profit of Inani Marbles & Industries rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.348.25 13 OPM %17.8811.64 -PBDT1.180.70 69 PBT0.430.07 514 NP0.360.03 1100
