Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 9.34 crore

Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.348.2517.8811.641.180.700.430.070.360.03

