VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Eye Health presents a white space opportunity for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) players
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories completes acquisition of Wockhardt's branded generics business
Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 37.02% to Rs 22.76 croreNet profit of VMS Industries declined 87.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.02% to Rs 22.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.7636.14 -37 OPM %0.132.68 -PBDT0.200.67 -70 PBT0.090.55 -84 NP0.050.40 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU