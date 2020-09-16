VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.02% to Rs 22.76 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 87.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.02% to Rs 22.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.7636.140.132.680.200.670.090.550.050.40

