Allcheckdeals India invests Rs 50 lakh in subsidiary - NewInc Internet Services

Info Edge (India) announced that its subsidiary, Allcheckdeals India (ACD) has invested an amount of Rs. 50 lakh in its wholly owned subsidiary-NewInc Internet Services, step down subsidiary of the Company.

NewInc is engaged in the business of providing all kinds and types of internet, computer and electronics data processing services.

The said investment is done to meet working capital requirement of the NewInc.

