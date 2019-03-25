Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Dish TV to invest Rs 3,000 crore in its subsidiary Dish Infra Services
Essel Group says formal consent from lenders to not declare default secured
Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
DishTV reports Q3 net profit of Rs 152.7 cr
Zee Entertainment shares bounce back; end nearly 17 pc higher
-
Dish TV India Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2019.
Dish TV India Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2019.
Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.61% to Rs 30.3 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd crashed 5.56% to Rs 34.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd tumbled 5.34% to Rs 40.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd fell 5.33% to Rs 185.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd pared 5.31% to Rs 5.53. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.57 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU