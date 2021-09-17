Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 4.53%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 82.33% over last one month compared to 16.81% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.88% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 4.53% today to trade at Rs 11.76. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.64% to quote at 1774.6. The index is up 16.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd increased 2.64% and Reliance Communications Ltd added 2.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 51.53 % over last one year compared to the 52.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 82.33% over last one month compared to 16.81% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 385.68 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1470.83 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.8 on 15 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4.55 on 05 Aug 2021.

