Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 7.59%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.16%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 23.34% over last one month compared to 5.94% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.63% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 7.59% today to trade at Rs 12.05. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.16% to quote at 1300.95. The index is up 5.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Communications Ltd increased 1.99% and HFCL Ltd added 1.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 16.98 % over last one year compared to the 15.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 23.34% over last one month compared to 5.94% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 114.86 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1036.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.45 on 04 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.83 on 18 Feb 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)