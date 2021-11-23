Vodafone Idea to hike tariff from 25 Nov

The telecom service provider has hiked its tariff plans for prepaid users by 20-25%.

"The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry," the company said in a filing with the exchange on 23 November.

The tariff hike will be effective from 25 November 2021.

The base tariff voice plan with a validity of 28 days will cost Rs 99 from Rs 79 earlier.

The cheapest unlimited voice bundle plan with a validity of 28 days will cost Rs 179 from Rs 149 earlier. The pack consists of unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2GB data.

The premium unlimited voice bundle plan with a validity of 365 days will cost Rs 2899 from Rs 2399 earlier. The pack consists of unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh new subscribers in the month of September 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 26.99 crore.

Shares of Vodafone Idea were down 0.28% at Rs 10.57.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)