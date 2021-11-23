Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd and NRB Bearings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 November 2021.
Raymond Ltd soared 11.49% to Rs 565 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53451 shares in the past one month.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 8.52% to Rs 509. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80933 shares in the past one month.
Aptech Ltd spiked 8.35% to Rs 384.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62156 shares in the past one month.
Gateway Distriparks Ltd exploded 8.28% to Rs 282.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
NRB Bearings Ltd spurt 7.76% to Rs 164.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58054 shares in the past one month.
