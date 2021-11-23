Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for September 2021 on Monday, 22 November 2021.

Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,186.72 million at the end of August 2021 to 1,166.02 million at the end of September 2021, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 1.74%.

Reliance Jio lost 1.90 crore subscribers in the month of September 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 42.48 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was down 0.42%.

Bharti Airtel (up 1.26%) added 2.74 lakh subscribers in the month of September 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 35.44 crore.

Vodafone Idea (up 0.19%) lost 10.77 lakh new subscribers in the month of September 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 26.99 crore.

As on 30 September 2021, the private access service providers held 89.99% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01%.

