Precision Camshafts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Suncare Traders Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and Lovable Lingerie Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 November 2021.

Precision Camshafts Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 127.85 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60812 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd spiked 19.48% to Rs 0.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd surged 16.45% to Rs 93.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10490 shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd spurt 14.67% to Rs 455.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lovable Lingerie Ltd jumped 12.98% to Rs 151. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43657 shares in the past one month.

