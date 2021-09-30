Telecom shares gain

-
-
Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 29.38 points or 1.66% at 1803.27 at 09:50 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, ITI Ltd (up 7.32%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 5.96%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.98%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.39%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.86%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.59%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.69%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.69%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.66%).
On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.21%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.02%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.01%) moved lower.
At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.91 or 0.06% at 59447.18.
The Nifty 50 index was up 5.1 points or 0.03% at 17716.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 217.74 points or 0.78% at 28144.28.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.43 points or 0.6% at 8743.32.
On BSE,1873 shares were trading in green, 775 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.
