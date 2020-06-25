Vodafone Idea update on merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel

Vodafone Idea holds 11.15% stake in Indus Towers

Vodafone Idea announced that with reference to the merger of Indus Towers (in which the Company is holding 11.15% equity stake) with Bharti Infratel (Merger), the parties have agreed to further extend the extended Long Stop Date of 24 June 2020 to 31 August 2020, so as to complete the remaining conditions precedent including the pre-closing adjustments.

The consummation of the Merger is subject to mutual agreement between the parties on the pre-closing adjustments, and other conditions precedent for closing. Each party retains the right to terminate and withdraw the merger scheme on or prior to 31 August 2020.

