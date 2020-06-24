JUST IN
Board of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company recommends final dividend

Of Rs 1.7 per share

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 22 June 2020, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 1.7 per equity Share (i.e. 17%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Wed, June 24 2020. 15:48 IST

