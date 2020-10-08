Voltas launches UV based split inverter AC Voltas PureAir AC

Voltas has launched new Voltas PureAir AC, a UV based split inverter AC.

The Voltas Maha Adjustable PureAir AC comes with state of the art LED system, with peak emission wavelength of 180nm to 280nm, which quickly disinfects the indoor air by killing germs and pathogens like virus and bacteria.

Voltas PureAir AC also has TIO2 (Titanium Oxide) coated air filtration system, which removes harmful gases and VOC (Volatile organic compounds) from indoor air to make the air perfectly healthy for human consumption. Tested at a NABL Accredited Lab, the Voltas PureAir AC has been found to be effective in killing 99.9% viruses, bacteria, Fungal, Yeast & Mould.

