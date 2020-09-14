Voltas receives NCLT approval for scheme of merger

On 11 September 2020

Voltas announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench has by its Order pronounced on 11 September, 2020 sanctioned the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Universal Comfort Products with Voltas.

Certified copy of the Order from the NCLT, Mumbai for the same is awaited.

The announcement was made after market hours on 11 September 2020.

