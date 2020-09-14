Ashok Leyland launches new LCV - BADA DOST with BS-VI engine

Ashok Leyland launched the BADA DOST, reinforcing its offering in the LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) range. Through this, the Company increases its addressable domestic LCV market.

BADA DOST builds on the strong foundation laid by the DOST brand, which is known for reliability, mileage and comfort. It features customer-centric offerings on technology and driver comfort, while being contemporary and futuristic.

Equipped with the latest BS-VI engine, it has two variants, i4 and i3, with a best-in-class payload capacity of 1,860 kg and 1,405 kg, respectively. BADA DOST is being launched initially in 7 states and will gradually be available pan India over the next 3 months and is open for bookings and delivery through both, physical and digital platforms.

The ex-showroom prices (Mumbai) is Rs 7.75 lakh & 7.95 lakh (i3 LS and LX) 7.79 & 7.99 lakh (i4 LS and LX).

