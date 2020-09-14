Board of Munjal Auto Industries approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 14 September 2020

Munjal Auto Industries announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 14 September 2020 has approved the appointment of Brham Prakash Yadav as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 29 October, 2020 in place of S.K. Sharma, CFO who is retiring on 28 October 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)