Petronet LNG announces cessation of MD & CEO

With effect from 14 September 2020

Petronet LNG announced that Prabhat Singh (DIN: 03006541) has ceased to be the MD & CEO of the Company w.e.f. 14 September, 2020 consequent upon completion of five years tenure as MD & CEO.

The Board of the company in its meeting held on 2 September, 2020, have entrusted the additional charge of MD & CEO to Vinod Kumar Mishra (DIN: 08125144), Director (Finance) of the Company w.e.f. 14 September, 2020 till such time the new incumbent joins as MD & CEO of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)