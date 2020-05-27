JUST IN
Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 19185 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 11.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1607 shares

Birla Corporation Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 May 2020.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 19185 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 11.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1607 shares. The stock dropped 3.91% to Rs.995.55. Volumes stood at 6406 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16376 shares. The stock increased 8.47% to Rs.528.15. Volumes stood at 86958 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd witnessed volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59778 shares. The stock increased 9.16% to Rs.15.14. Volumes stood at 37936 shares in the last session.

Take Solutions Ltd registered volume of 13250 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2870 shares. The stock rose 2.69% to Rs.53.45. Volumes stood at 1926 shares in the last session.

Meghmani Organics Ltd notched up volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37393 shares. The stock rose 7.78% to Rs.48.50. Volumes stood at 37469 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 11:00 IST

