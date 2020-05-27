V I P Industries Ltd Falls 3.48%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 1.02%

V I P Industries Ltd has lost 5.35% over last one month compared to 5.31% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.62% drop in the SENSEX

V I P Industries Ltd lost 3.48% today to trade at Rs 207.8. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.02% to quote at 18467.74. The index is down 5.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 2.09% and Orient Electric Ltd lost 1.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 24.94 % over last one year compared to the 23.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

V I P Industries Ltd has lost 5.35% over last one month compared to 5.31% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.62% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16155 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36606 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 519.9 on 12 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 187.95 on 24 Mar 2020.

