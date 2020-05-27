Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 95.54 points or 0.85% at 11336.21 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (up 1.86%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.85%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.56%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.6%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 0.38%), HEG Ltd (up 0.27%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.11%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.53%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.44%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.99%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2 or 0% at 30610.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.35 points or 0.07% at 9022.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.64 points or 0.22% at 10566.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.72 points or 0.34% at 3761.16.

On BSE,631 shares were trading in green, 738 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

