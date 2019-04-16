JUST IN
Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd counter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 5 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 79.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6297 shares

Max India Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 April 2019.

Max India Ltd recorded volume of 13.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.50% to Rs.70.15. Volumes stood at 14.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd recorded volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29708 shares. The stock gained 8.88% to Rs.150.80. Volumes stood at 26915 shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra recorded volume of 3.11 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70086 shares. The stock gained 6.49% to Rs.15.75. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd recorded volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39033 shares. The stock lost 1.31% to Rs.97.70. Volumes stood at 6244 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 11:00 IST

