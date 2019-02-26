Volumes jump at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd counter

(India) Ltd saw volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 24.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17198 shares

Apar Industries Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 February 2019.

(India) Ltd saw volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 24.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17198 shares. The stock dropped 0.49% to Rs.1,258.75. Volumes stood at 21523 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 28131 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2976 shares. The stock dropped 0.26% to Rs.625.35. Volumes stood at 25094 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16533 shares. The stock dropped 3.23% to Rs.235.50. Volumes stood at 6717 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 86891 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11125 shares. The stock dropped 0.69% to Rs.419.00. Volumes stood at 14854 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 5.76 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78177 shares. The stock slipped 2.27% to Rs.453.60. Volumes stood at 88016 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)