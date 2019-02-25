Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Energy Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2019.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Energy Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2019.

lost 8.56% to Rs 5.98 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 102.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 153.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani crashed 8.44% to Rs 324.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Energy Ltd tumbled 5.17% to Rs 5.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 182.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

corrected 4.70% to Rs 5.88. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

plummeted 3.60% to Rs 389.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)