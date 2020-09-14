Volumes jump at Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd counter

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 49.56 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 63.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78422 shares

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 September 2020.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 16.83 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.43% to Rs.1,775.80. Volumes stood at 48469 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21219 shares. The stock increased 10.17% to Rs.523.65. Volumes stood at 34098 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd recorded volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15222 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.3,907.20. Volumes stood at 8798 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21915 shares. The stock gained 9.58% to Rs.310.00. Volumes stood at 15498 shares in the last session.

