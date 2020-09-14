Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 55.21 points or 3.26% at 1749.63 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 6.34%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 5.15%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.83%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 4.7%),Sobha Ltd (up 3.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.37%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.33%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.23%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.48%), and DLF Ltd (up 2.11%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.24 or 0.66% at 39109.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.8 points or 0.57% at 11529.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 498.14 points or 3.42% at 15056.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 115.15 points or 2.35% at 5015.06.

On BSE,1503 shares were trading in green, 408 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)