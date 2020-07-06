Board of Edelweiss Financial Services approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

At meeting held on 04 July 2020

The Board of Edelweiss Financial Services at its meeting held on 04 July 2020 has approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities including but not limited to Equity Shares and /or any other securities convertible into or exchangeable with Equity Shares and / or Non Convertible Debentures with or without warrants and/or American Depository Receipts and / or Global Depository Receipts, through Rights Issue / Further Public Offer/ Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) / Preferential Issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to approval of the members of the Company, if required and other appropriate approvals, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs. 1,500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)