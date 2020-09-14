Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 489.19 points or 2.62% at 19184.85 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Persistent Systems Ltd (up 9.39%), NIIT Ltd (up 7.52%),Mastek Ltd (up 6.96%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 6.81%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 6.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 6.36%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 6.3%), CESC Ventures Ltd (up 6.12%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 5.21%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5%).

On the other hand, Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 0.61%), turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.24 or 0.66% at 39109.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.8 points or 0.57% at 11529.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 498.14 points or 3.42% at 15056.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 115.15 points or 2.35% at 5015.06.

On BSE,1503 shares were trading in green, 408 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

