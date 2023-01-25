Volumes jump at HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd counter

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 83.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9729 shares

United Spirits Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 January 2023.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 83.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9729 shares. The stock dropped 1.11% to Rs.1,942.10. Volumes stood at 21984 shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd notched up volume of 96048 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16660 shares. The stock slipped 4.66% to Rs.778.90. Volumes stood at 10823 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd notched up volume of 16156 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3152 shares. The stock rose 4.37% to Rs.788.55. Volumes stood at 7724 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 14698 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4947 shares. The stock lost 4.67% to Rs.693.25. Volumes stood at 7445 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 20767 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8623 shares. The stock gained 0.03% to Rs.357.25. Volumes stood at 35800 shares in the last session.

