Adani Ports, UPL, Indusind Bank, Indian Hotels Company will be watched

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company has signed concession agreement to develop Berth no. 2 at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) in Bengal. APSEZ will design, build, finance, operate, maintain and manage the bulk terminal with capacity of 3.74 million tons per annum for a concession period of 30 years. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 298 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and RBL Bank are under the NSE's F&O ban list for 16 September.

UPL: The company announced a joint venture with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions ('CleanMax'), a Mumbai-based renewable energy company, to establish a hybrid solar-wind energy power plant in Gujarat, India. The project will result in UPL using renewable energy to fulfil 30% of its total power consumption needs globally. The captive project will lead to carbon abatement of 1.25 Lakh tonnes of co2 equivalent per annum.

Indusind Bank: The private lender has approved the reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the managing directorate and chief executive officer for three more years subject to the RBI's approval by the board of directors of the bank at its meeting.

Indian Hotels Company: India's largest hospitality company on Thursday announced the signing of a Vivanta hotel in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Featuring 129 rooms and suites, the Vivanta hotel will be strategically located within SIDCUL - the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited, a vibrant industrial township, and BHEL. The existing hotel will be rebranded to Vivanta post upgradation. This is a management contract with Marvelous Infraestate.

Tata Metaliks: The company inaugurated phase-I of expansion project of ductile iron (DI) pipe plant at Kharagpur. This Rs 600 crore expansion project will take the company's ductile iron pipe plant capacity to over 4 lakh tonnes per annum in two phases. The new plant is one of the most advanced DI pipe plants with high levels of automation & robotics to make the operations safe and efficient. This new plant will help the company expand its product range and enhance its presence in the fast-growing water infrastructure space that is witnessing a major thrust by the Govt of India through its Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

