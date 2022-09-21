Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala

With the addition of this hotel, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) will have three hotels across brands in Himachal Pradesh including two under development.

The hospitality group on Tuesday (20 September) announced the signing of its second hotel in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh under the SeleQtions brand.

A franchised hotel in management with Sohum Hotels & Resorts, the operational hotel will be rebranded under the IHCL SeleQtions brand.

Nestled within the Kangra Valley and at a driving distance from Kangra airport, the SeleQtions hotel, spread over three acres, offers views of the Himalayas. It includes all-day dining restaurant, bar, lounge and alfresco speciality restaurant. Recreational facilities will include a swimming pool and an open gym, making the hotel an idyllic destination for travellers.

A hillside town in Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala is prominent within the Buddhism circuit and home to the Dalai Lama. Known for its scenic natural beauty, rolling tea gardens, and many temples and shrines, Dharamshala also houses the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president - real estate & development, IHCL, said, "With a strong footprint across India, it is IHCL's continuous endeavour to expand and strengthen its presence in key tourism destinations. Stretching across the magnificent Dhauladhar Range, Dharamshala is popular among tourists, scholars and pilgrims alike. The signing of our first hotel here under the SeleQtions brand will help re-imagine the hospitality landscape, while allowing travellers to immerse themselves in authentic local experiences. We are happy to partner with Sohum Hotels & Resorts for this project."

Ojas Garg, founder & managing director, Sohum Hotels & Resorts, said, "One of the most visited destinations in Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala is a traveller's paradise. We are delighted to partner with IHCL to introduce the SeleQtions brand in Dharamshala, which will further tap its vast tourism potential. With the hotel design weaving together local culture and heritage with modern aesthetics, it will strike a chord with the experiential traveller."

IHCL is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It has a portfolio of 242 hotels including 62 under development globally across 4 continents, 11 countries and in over 100 locations.

IHCL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 170.05 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 277.34 crore in Q1 FY22. It reported revenue form operations to Rs 1,266.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, steeply higher than Rs 344.55 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Shares of IHCL rose 1.86% to Rs 326.35 on Tuesday (20 September 2022).

