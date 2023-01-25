Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 103.72 points or 0.48% at 21524.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.19%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.08%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.58%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.35%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.25%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.83%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.62%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 289.14 or 0.47% at 60689.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 101.1 points or 0.56% at 18017.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 129.76 points or 0.46% at 28292.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.39 points or 0.64% at 8843.

On BSE,1104 shares were trading in green, 1735 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

