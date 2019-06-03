Volumes jump at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd witnessed volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41364 shares

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 June 2019.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd witnessed volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41364 shares. The stock increased 2.78% to Rs.730.05. Volumes stood at 18759 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd recorded volume of 32.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.90% to Rs.1,349.00. Volumes stood at 13.43 lakh shares in the last session.

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 79054 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12438 shares. The stock increased 3.15% to Rs.7,626.10. Volumes stood at 14626 shares in the last session.

D B Corp Ltd notched up volume of 3.32 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77582 shares. The stock slipped 0.66% to Rs.195.55. Volumes stood at 32576 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31851 shares. The stock increased 0.07% to Rs.518.45. Volumes stood at 9176 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 14:30 IST

