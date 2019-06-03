TV18 Broadcast Ltd slips for fifth straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 27.7, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 46.58% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% rally in NIFTY and a 30.92% fall in the Nifty Media index.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.7, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 12006.15. The Sensex is at 40018.83, up 0.77%.TV18 Broadcast Ltd has lost around 11.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2204.05, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.4 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 27.8, down 0.89% on the day. TV18 Broadcast Ltd tumbled 46.58% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% rally in NIFTY and a 30.92% fall in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 56.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
