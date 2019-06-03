TV18 Broadcast Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 27.7, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 46.58% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% rally in and a 30.92% fall in the Media index.

Broadcast Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.7, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 12006.15. The Sensex is at 40018.83, up 0.77%. Broadcast Ltd has lost around 11.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 4.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2204.05, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 27.8, down 0.89% on the day. tumbled 46.58% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% rally in NIFTY and a 30.92% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 56.1 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)