Business Standard

Hindustan Unilever gets CCI approval for scheme of amalgamation

Hindustan Unilever announced that the Competition Commission of India has vide its letter dated 23 January 2019 has accorded its approval for the scheme of amalgamation of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare with the Hindustan Unilever.

The scheme remains subject to the receipt of other statutory and regulatory approvals, including the approvals of the stock exchanges, SEBI, the National Company Law Tribunal, and the respective shareholders and creditors of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and the company.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 12:53 IST

