SpiceJet takes off after appointment as scheduled carrier to USA
Volumes jump at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 3.63 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 July 2020.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 3.63 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.78% to Rs.208.70. Volumes stood at 6.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd saw volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51128 shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.121.75. Volumes stood at 2.67 lakh shares in the last session.

NMDC Ltd notched up volume of 7.23 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.59% to Rs.86.35. Volumes stood at 4.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 34641 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15101 shares. The stock rose 2.54% to Rs.469.05. Volumes stood at 23025 shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 17.77 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.32% to Rs.165.40. Volumes stood at 13.07 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 11:00 IST

