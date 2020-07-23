Oil and Gas stocks soar

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 227.81 points or 1.68% at 13808.8 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.49%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.74%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.68%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.57%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Castrol India Ltd (up 0.95%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.67%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.59%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.33%), turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 9.33 or 0.02% at 37880.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.7 points or 0.2% at 11155.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.86 points or 0.49% at 12981.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.15 points or 0.54% at 4502.84.

On BSE,1137 shares were trading in green, 607 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

