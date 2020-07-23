Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 12.96 points or 0.83% at 1583.03 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.03%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.39%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.2%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.02%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.38%), DLF Ltd (up 0.21%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.42%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.17%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 9.33 or 0.02% at 37880.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.7 points or 0.2% at 11155.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.86 points or 0.49% at 12981.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.15 points or 0.54% at 4502.84.

On BSE,1137 shares were trading in green, 607 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)